As part of ongoing investigations into an incident of violent disorder involving a group of individuals in Doughiska, Galway, on Tuesday, June 4th, an operation was carried out yesterday by Garda Units attached to Gallimh and Órán Mór stations.

During the operation, five individuals, four males and one female, were arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in the North Western Region.

Three males, two aged in their 20s and one in his 40s, and one female in her 20s have since been charged and are expected to appear before a sitting of Galway District Court today in connection with the incident.

The fifth individual arrested, a male youth, has been released without charge pending a file to the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

The investigation is ongoing.