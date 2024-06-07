Gardaí in Gort are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 84-year-old Teresa Tannian, missing from Gort, Co. Galway, since Saturday, May 25th last.

Teresa is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, with a slim build and short white hair. She was last seen around 7 p.m. last Saturday evening at her home in Killina, Gort.

Both Gardaí and Teresa's family are concerned for her welfare, as she may be confused about her whereabouts.

Gardaí are urging hotel or guest-house owners across the country to be mindful that Teresa may be a guest on their premises and to contact them if they have any information.

Anyone with information on Teresa's whereabouts is asked to contact Gort Garda Station at 091 636400, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.