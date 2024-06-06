Voting will get underway tomorrow morning in the European and local elections.

Voters will elect 14 MEPs and almost 1,000 councillors - while those in Limerick will be voting for a directly elected mayor for the first time.

Polling stations open at 7am tomorrow and will stay open until 10pm.

You will need to bring ID.

Ann Marie Courell is the county registrar in Mayo and she has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley what people can expect when they attend the polling station tomorrow...