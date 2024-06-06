Gardai­ investigating a complaint from a female public representative in the west of the country have made an arrest.

A man in his 20s was taken into custody earlier today, for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, specifically legislation on stalking.

He's being questioned at a garda station in the North Western Region, where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

As this is an ongoing criminal investigation, An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.