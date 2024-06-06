Details

Twenty Mayo national schools have been selected to take part in the innovative 2024 BLAST Arts in Education Residencies programme.

The schools have been selected among a total of 425 nationally which are part of the Creative Youth Plan 2023 to 2027.

BLAST residency projects are creative collaborations between the artist/creative practitioner, teacher, children and young people in and with the school under the coordination of the 21 full-time Education Support Centres of Ireland (ESCI).

The schools selected are:

 

  • At Cliumbas NS
  • Ballyvary Central National School
  • Behy National School
  • Castlebar ETNS
  • Castlebar Primary School- Junior Campus
  • Coláiste Muire
  • Colaiste Pobail Acla
  • Cuilmore N.S.
  • Gortskehy National School
  • Killeen N.S.
  • Kinaffe NS Swinford Co Mayo
  • Midfield N.S
  • Newport NS
  • Sancta Maria College
  • Scoil Chomáin Naofa (Roundfort NS)
  • Scoil Naisiúnta Ceathrú an Chlochar
  • SN Dhumha Thuama
  • St Peters National School, Snugboro.
  • St. Attractas NS
  • St. Joseph's Community College, Charlestown

 

