Twenty Mayo national schools have been selected to take part in the innovative 2024 BLAST Arts in Education Residencies programme.
The schools have been selected among a total of 425 nationally which are part of the Creative Youth Plan 2023 to 2027.
BLAST residency projects are creative collaborations between the artist/creative practitioner, teacher, children and young people in and with the school under the coordination of the 21 full-time Education Support Centres of Ireland (ESCI).
The schools selected are:
- At Cliumbas NS
- Ballyvary Central National School
- Behy National School
- Castlebar ETNS
- Castlebar Primary School- Junior Campus
- Coláiste Muire
- Colaiste Pobail Acla
- Cuilmore N.S.
- Gortskehy National School
- Killeen N.S.
- Kinaffe NS Swinford Co Mayo
- Midfield N.S
- Newport NS
- Sancta Maria College
- Scoil Chomáin Naofa (Roundfort NS)
- Scoil Naisiúnta Ceathrú an Chlochar
- SN Dhumha Thuama
- St Peters National School, Snugboro.
- St. Attractas NS
- St. Joseph's Community College, Charlestown