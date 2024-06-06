Twenty Mayo national schools have been selected to take part in the innovative 2024 BLAST Arts in Education Residencies programme.

The schools have been selected among a total of 425 nationally which are part of the Creative Youth Plan 2023 to 2027.

BLAST residency projects are creative collaborations between the artist/creative practitioner, teacher, children and young people in and with the school under the coordination of the 21 full-time Education Support Centres of Ireland (ESCI).

The schools selected are: