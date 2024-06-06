Candidates contesting the local elections in Mayo have been informed of the order of the counts for the six electoral areas at the TF Royal Hotel and Theatre, Castlebar, on Saturday and Sunday next.

Castlebar Electoral Area, which has seven seats, will be counted first on Saturday morning, according to Returning Officer John Condon.

A full tally of the first preference figures in Castlebar is expected to be available by 11 a.m. at which point the official count process will begin.

Counting of the votes in the Claremorris Electoral Area (six seats) begins around 11 a.m. on Saturday with tally figures available from lunchtime.

Counting of the votes in the Belmullet Electoral Area (three seats) is also set to take place on Saturday while a start may or may not be made to the Swinford Electoral Area (4 seats).

Returning officer John Condon is aiming to have Castlebar, Claremorris and Belmullet fully completed on Saturday, barring a recount or recounts.

The counts continue on Sunday when the results of Swinford, Ballina and Westport areas are scheduled to be finalised - and may go into the early hours of Monday.

Provided there are no recounts necessary the entire Mayo count may be completed by the early hours of Monday morning.

However, any recount could significantly delay matters.

There was no recount in Mayo at the 2019 local elections, the first time in 50 years this didn’t happen.

Longer ballot papers, especially in the context of the Castlebar Electoral Area, where 19 candidates are vying for seven seats, means the count process is likely to be slower this time than in 2019.