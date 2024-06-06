The Justice Minister says an increase in fines for airlines who carry undocumented passengers will reduce the numbers arriving into Ireland, however they still have the right to claim asylum once they are here.

Airlines could now be fined up to a‚€5000 euro if found to carry a passenger to Ireland without a valid travel document, an increase of a‚€2,000 on the current level.

The new legislation will be enacted before the Dail’s Summer recess.

Meanwhile 96 people have been arrested and brought before the courts since the start of the year for having false travel documents - or none - but a person who is prosecuted for such an offence, can still apply for international protection.

Minister Helen McEntee says the Government still has an obligation if someone who is imprisoned for such an offence wants to apply for asylum afterwards...