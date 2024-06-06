Day two of the Leaving Cert gets underway this morning with Engineering first followed by English paper two this afternoon.

The State Examinations Commission says at least 10 vision impaired Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle students were unable to access their digital papers on day one of the examinations, due to what it's described as a technical problem.

Candidates impacted took their examinations using the hard copy of the paper.

Irish Times Education Columnist and Guidance Councillor, Brian Mooney is urging students to pace themselves over the coming weeks..