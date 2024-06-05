A Sinn Fein local election candidate has called for the co-operation between Bus Eireann and TFI to sort the ongoing problem of the Galway to Swinford bus route.

John Sheahan says currently the afternoon two Bus Eireann buses leave Galway - one at 1 o'clock and the other at 4 o'clock.

The 1 o'clock bus is due to arrive in Claremorris at 2:10pm with the connecting TFI service onto Kiltimagh and Swinford leaving Claremorris at 2:20pm.

The 4pm service is due to arrive in Claremorris at 5:10pm and the onward connection to Kiltimagh and Swinford leaves Claremorris at 5:20pm

However, if the bus Eireann service is delayed and arrives late into Claremorris by more than 10 minutes, the connecting TFI service has left, leaving passengers stranded.

John Sheahan says this isn't good enough and the NTA need to intervene.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Michael D McAndrew....