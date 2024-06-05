13 Women’s Groups across county Mayo are set to benefit from funding of €32,000, according to Minister of State, Alan Dillon TD.

The Mayo groups who will receive funding are:



Ballinrobe Women's Shed - €3,156.94



Ballyheane Women's Group- €801.28



Burrishoole Girls Football Club - €952.26



Carnacon LGFA- €2,862.66



Charlestown Ladies LGFA Club - €4,623.79



Clare Island Women's Group (Women on Track) - €1,690.60



Crossmolina AFC - €502.36



Crossmolina ICA Guild - €801.98



Davitts Ladies Gaelic Football Club - €5,194.15



Dragon Boat Club Ballina - €2,981.63



Shrule Glencorrib GAA Club - €2,795.22



Tooreen Camogie Club - €2,441.15



Westport Ladies GAA Club - €3,366.09

Minister Dillon says these groups work tirelessly within communities to provide both young and old with an outlet to socialise, upskill, relax and so much more. “Each of these groups give so much of their time to enhance and improve their communities.

‘I would encourage all groups out there to check out www.gov.ie/drcd and see if you too can benefit from some of the Department’s programmes.”