A local election candidate in the Ballina area says commercial rates and traffic congestion are the two biggest issues in the area.

Independent candidate Willie Nolan says he has come across both new and well established businesses who say their rates bills are a major concern to them, particularly smaller businesses who fear they will not be able to afford the charge.

Additionally, he says, many people are concerned about traffic congestion in and around Ballina and is calling for immediate action on the long promised ring road of Ballina town.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...