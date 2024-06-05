A total of 39 candidates will contest 18 seats on Sligo County Council this coming Friday.

Sligo is made up of 3 electoral areas, Ballymote/Tubbercurry which has 7 seats, Sligo/Drumcliffe which has 5 seats and Sligo/Strandhill which has a total of 6 seats.

Three councillors are not seeking re-election, Fianna Fail's Rosaleen O’Grady and Martin Baker and Fine Gael's Sinead Maguire.

One of the longest serving councillors, Declan Bree who was first elected to the County Council in 1974 will look to retain his seat.

Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey has been taking a look at the county...

Full list of candidates is as follows...

Sligo/Strandhill – 6 seats

Arthur Gibbons (SF)

Declan Bree (Ind)

Diarmuid MacConville (Ind)

Fergal Nealon (FG)

Finbarr Filan (Ind)

Gino O’Boyle (People Before Profit)

Graham Monaghan (Aontú)

Jim Lawlor (Ind)

Johnny Gogan (Green Party)

Michael Kelly (The Irish People)

Nessa Cosgrove (Labour Party)

Pauline Donnelly (SF)

Seamus Kilgannon (FF)

Tom MacSharry (FF)

Ballymote/Tubbercurry – 7 seats

Barry Gallagher (FF)

Dara Mulvey (FG)

Donal O’Connor (SF)

Emma Hendrick (People Before Profit)

Gerard Mullaney (FG)

James Conway (Irish Freedom Party)

Jason Gorman (SF)

Jennifer Van Aswegen (SF)

Joseph Queenan (Ind)

Keith Henry (FF)

Liam Brennan (FF)

Martin Connolly (FG)

Michael Clarke (Ind)

Patrick Cleary (Ind)

Paul Taylor (FF)

Sligo/Drumcliffe – 5 seats

Agnieszka Piwowarczyk (Green Party)

Amanda Gallagher (Irish Freedom Party)

Colm McGurran (Ind)

Donal Gilroy (FF)

Edel McSharry (FF)

Marie Casserly (Ind)

Rob De Sale (The Irish People)

Thomas Healy (SF)

Thomas Walsh (FG)

Tom Fox (FG)

Bold denotes sitting councillor