Met Eireann says last month was the warmest May on record.



Temperatures were on average - more than 2.5 degrees above the long-term average



Temperatures last month were on average just above 13 degrees Celsius - the second time on record they have been above that level.



Met Eireann says temperatures last month were above average everywhere and there were record temperatures for May at 13 weather stations.



Despite record temperatures Met Eireann say it was classed as a dull month with sunshine below average.



Later today the EU's climate monitoring service is to release its latest statement which is expected to say it was the warmest May globally on record, while that would make it the 12th consecutive month with record-high temperatures.