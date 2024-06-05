Almost €71,000 in Dormant Accounts funding has been announced today for four community and voluntary organisations in Mayo.

Mayo deputy Michael Ring says the aim of the funding is to increase counselling and psychotherapy and other therapy types (play, drama, art and creative therapy, bereavement support) to children and young people who are socially/economically disadvantaged and who, without support, cannot access these services.

Organisation Name Funding Allocation BALLINA FAMILY RESOURCE CENTRE €16,500 KNOCK COUNSELLING CENTRE €13,250 THE FAMILY CENTRE €35,000 WESTPORT FAMILY RESOURCE CENTRE €6,000

Deputy Ring says “I welcome this allocation of funding to Mayo. The services that can be provided by this funding can hugely support children, improve their mental health and help them to deal with family relationships. These services can help a child to make sense of what's going on in their life and find ways of coping when things are difficult”.