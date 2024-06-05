Lidl Ireland has launched its first ever Irish made own brand skincare range, Ár Ocean, in an exclusive new local supplier partnership with Mayo-based ULTRAPURE Laboratories.

It represents a new supply deal worth €1 million for the Ballina business.

The deal will see four new permanently listed Ár Ocean skincare products across Lidl’s 220 stores in Ireland.

A family-run business with a team of 20 employees, ULTRAPURE Laboratories is an award-winning producer of Guaranteed Irish and natural muscle recovery, skincare, and wellness products, with recent accolades including the ‘Home and Lifestyle’ award at the 2024 Guaranteed Irish Business Awards and bronze in the ‘Rising Star’ category at the 2023 Family Business Awards.

Lidl and ULTRAPURE Laboratories have been working to develop Ár Ocean for almost two years, harnessing the nourishing properties of sea minerals and Irish moss cultivated from the Atlantic to provide a nutrient-rich, moisturising, and luxurious skincare collection at an attainable price.

The new Ár Ocean skincare collection surged ahead in the satisfaction stakes within a recent consumer research study, with 94% of respondents saying they would recommend Ár Ocean products to a friend and 96% of respondents saying they were satisfied with the products. A further 90% of panallists said they would continue using the products after the initial trial period. More than three quarters (82%) of consumers said they would consider purchasing the products as a gift.

Suitable for all skin types, the new travel-friendly Ár Ocean range includes a purifying cleanser, nourishing moisturiser and hydrating eye-cream and face serum.

John Dempsey, owner of ULTRAPURE Laboratories, located at Corroy, Ballina, says "we’re thrilled to partner exclusively with Lidl Ireland on a brand-new skincare range which perfectly captures the transformative properties of Irish sea moss and minerals for a luxurious, premium fee"l.

Emma Nolan, Buyer at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland says our Cien beauty and wellness range continues to be loved by shoppers and we’re delighted to now expand our cosmetics offering with the launch of our first ever own brand and Irish made premium skincare range, Ár Ocean. Our ambition for this collection is to provide customers with a quality, premium product at a low cost.