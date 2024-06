Almost 4,000 full time carers to receive a payment under the Carer's Support Grant this week.

That's according to Minister of State, Alan Dillon.

3,937 full-time carers across Mayo will receive the annual grant of €1,850 in recognition of the key role they play every single day.

The payment is available to all carers providing full-time care to an older person or a person with a disability, regardless of their means or social insurance contributions.