Six local organisations from Mayo were today announced as County Finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2024.

They have been nominated in 6 seperate categories.

The organisations are:

Arts & Culture: Scoil Acla

Community: Kiltimagh Amenity Park

Health & Wellbeing: Hollymount Community First Responders

Heritage: Dark Sky Ireland

Sport: Charlestown Sarsfields GAA

Youth: Foróige - An Cosán, Erris Youth Service

The awards aim to honour, showcase and celebrate the inspiring work being carried out nationwide by thousands of projects, clubs and individuals who have received support from Good Causes funding.