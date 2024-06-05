Six local organisations from Mayo were today announced as County Finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2024.
They have been nominated in 6 seperate categories.
The organisations are:
Arts & Culture: Scoil Acla
Community: Kiltimagh Amenity Park
Health & Wellbeing: Hollymount Community First Responders
Heritage: Dark Sky Ireland
Sport: Charlestown Sarsfields GAA
Youth: Foróige - An Cosán, Erris Youth Service
The awards aim to honour, showcase and celebrate the inspiring work being carried out nationwide by thousands of projects, clubs and individuals who have received support from Good Causes funding.