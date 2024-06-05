Public toilet facilities at Downpatrick head in North Mayo need to be installed ahead of a busy summer season.

That's according to local election candidate in Ballina David Alexander.

The Fianna Fail candidate says he has been contacted by locals who have raised their concerns, with Mr. Alexander saying the closest public toilet facilities are most likely Ballina.

He says he and Minister Dara Calleary have flagged the issue with Mayo Co Co, and hope to have toilet facilities installed as soon as possible.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...