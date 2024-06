Almost 15 and a half thousand euro has been allocated to Mayo County Council for the proposed refurbishment of the existing Community Playground at Show Grounds in Ballinrobe.

That's according to Fine Gael councillor Michael Burke.

The money has been granted under the Capital Grant Scheme for Play and Recreation which supports the work of Local Authorities in improving access to quality play and recreation facilities within their communities.

