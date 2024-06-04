€895,000 has been allocated to four projects in Mayo under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure scheme.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has made the allocation for three of the county’s walking trails and one swimming pool.

Minister of State Alan Dillon has welcomed the €895,974 announcement.

€200,000 will go to three walking trails.

They are the Wild Atlantic Céide Coastal Path, Raheen Wood Biodiversity Trail and the Martin Neary Woodland Trail in Charlestown.

€295,974 has been allocated to the Tidal Pool in Belmullet.

Minister Dillon has been speaking about the announcement to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey.

Fiann Fáil cllr Martin McLoughlin has expressed his delight at the announcement, and complimented Minister Humphreys.

He also commended the work of Mayo County Council in contributing to the fund:

(PIC VISIT BELMULLET)