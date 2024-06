A Westport councillor has raised the issue of the ‘deplorable’ state of the car parking facilities in the town.

Cllr Peter Flynn says that the car parks are posing a safety concern, and has made a suggestion in order to upgrade the standard.

He proposes that car parking charges should be suspended, unless improvements are made to the car parks.

Cllr Flynn has been outlining his concerns to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: