Mayo County Council have made a commitment to allocate funding to the Church road leading to the Fr. Peyton Centre in Attymass.

The news has been confirmed today by sitting Mayo County Councillor John O’Hara.

He says that the road in its current form is dangerous and it needs to be upgraded so that the route is safer and the centre does not miss out on tourists.

There are coaches full of people, he says, that cannot get up the road with the state that it’s in.

After raising the issue at a recent council meeting, cllr O’hara has received a commitment from the council that funding for the road will be included in the 2025 Budget.

He says that the issue of overgrown trees will be funded by local cllrs.

Cllr O’Hara spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey about the news:

