The N17 is closed at Ballinacarrow following a road traffic crash earlier this morning.

It was reported earlier that a lorry overturned at around 5:30am.

Gardaí confirmed to Midwest News that the lorry was carrying livestock.

The driver of the lorry was not injured, but some of the cattle that were in transit have been killed.

The road is currently closed while the removal of the lorry and some of the dead animals takes place.

Motorists are advised that traffic diversions are in place via Clarke’s Bridge and Ropefield Cross.

HGVs are being diverted in Tubbercurry to go to Ballymote.

Gardaí say that the road is expected to reopen shortly.