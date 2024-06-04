Gardaí are currently investigation further damage and removal of election posters in the Castlebar Local Electoral Area.

The posters in question are belonging to Independent candidate Gerry Loftus.

Most of the posters that have been removed or damaged were located in the Newport Road and Rehins areas.

Mr. Loftus said that the posters that have been vandalized and stolen are valued at approximately €500.

Gardaí are currently checking CCTV and for dash cam footage in order to try and identify the culprits, according to Mr. Loftus.

In the past week, sitting cllrs Cyril Burke, Gerry Murray and Adrian Forkan are among those who have also had damage done to their posters.