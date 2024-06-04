Shortly before 4:00am on Monday morning, Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a collision on the N5 at Deerpark near to Swinford.

A single car collision occurred involving five males in their teens.

All were taken from the scene by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital.

One of the victims is understood to be in a critical condition.

The road was closed and has since reopened fully to traffic.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were traveling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station at 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

No further information is available.