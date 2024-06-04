It’s reported Gardaí are conducting security assessments of some polling stations ahead of this week's local and European elections.

There are concerns that protests could be staged, something which could deter people from coming out to vote on Friday.

The Irish Daily Mail reports there may be a heightened police presence at polling stations to protect the election process, staff and politicians.

It comes after Taoiseach Simon Harris was targeted by protestors while canvassing in Castlebar over the weekend.

The Taoiseach was due to speak with members of the press in Market Square, Castlebar on Sunday but the meeting had to be abandoned.

Castlebar will be the location for the Local Election count for Mayo County Council this weekend and also for the European Election.