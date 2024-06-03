Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision that occurred in County Mayo this morning.

Shortly before 4 am, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision on the N5 at Deerpark near Swinford involving a single car.

The occupants, five males in their teens, were taken from the scene by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital. One of the youths is understood to be in critical condition.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. An examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will be carried out this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were traveling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station at 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.