Taoiseach Simon Harris' visit to Mayo hasn't gone quite as planned this afternoon.

At 3:30pm today, the Taoiseach was due to speak to the media at Market Square in Castlebar, while also going door to door canvassing ahead of the Local and European Election next Friday.

He was joined at the time by party colleagues including Justice Minister Helen McEntee, European Candidate Maria Walsh, and former Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

It was then when protestors emerged, shouting at not only the political presence but also members of the media.

There were two main topics that the protestors were voicing their concerns on.

One was that of the imprisonment of Enoch Burke, the other being the housing of refugees in Breaffy.

The press conference in Castlebar was abandoned as a result and has been rescheduled.