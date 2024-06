The HSE need to end the recruitment freeze currently in place throughout the service which is putting pressure on local frontline healthcare services.

That’s the view of Sinn Féin Local Election Candidate in the Castlebar area Donna Hyland.

The HSE recruitment freeze has been in place since November and she says it’s having a huge impact on the whole healthcare system, particularly in the Castlebar LEA.

She has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: