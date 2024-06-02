The appointment of an Energy Officer for Mayo County Council is necessary to effectively reduce the energy used in our public buildings in the county, according to Ballina Independent councillor Mark Duffy.

Councillor Duffy says the energy bill for Mayo County Council increased by 1.4 million euro, over a three year period, and he insists that such rising costs needs to be addressed immediately.

The appointment of an Energy Officer for Mayo is proposed in the county’s Climate Action Strategy, launched earlier this month in Crossmolina.

Cllr Duffy spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the need to deliver on the proposal: