Sinn Féin councillor Gerry Murray has become the latest victim of election poster vandalism.

The Charlestown based cllr’s poster on the N83 near to Urlaur has been defaced.

A large number of election candidates have had their posters vandalised in previous weeks, ahead of next Friday’s Election Day.

This comes as Gardaí are currently investigating damage to posters belonging to Castlebar cllr Cyril Burke.