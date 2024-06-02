An Taoiseach Simon Harris will be among those in attendance in Charlestown today for the official opening of the Colm Horkan Memorial Pitch.

Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club and the wider community have developed a new state of the art football field which is an all weather and flood lit facility in memory of their club member.

Detective Garda Colm Horkan was murdered in the line of duty, during an incident in Castlerea on June 17 2020.

To mark today’s occasion, a number of exhibition matches will take place.

Among the games, a selection of Charlestown Masters will take on an All Ireland Masters selection.

The Charlestown senior men take on an All Star Garda selection, while the ladies face a Templemore Garda College selection.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place at 1:00pm, with the Taoiseach joined by Justice Minister Helen McEntee, Minister of State Dara Calleary and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris among others.

More information on today’s event can be viewed on the Charlestown Sarsfields GAA social media accounts.

(pic Charlestown Sarsfields GAA)