June 7th could be 'Independents' Day'.

With less than a week to go to the local and European Elections - a new opinion poll shows the country's Independent candidates are now ahead of all the main parties.

Today's Sunday Independent / Ireland Thinks poll shows Sinn Fein's vote has 'nose-dived' - dropping 7 points to its lowest level since 2022.

It's now on par with Fine Gael, which is up three points to 22% in the last month - while Fianna Fail is up one to 17%.

Independents and 'others' are now the most popular grouping - up four points to 23%.