Don't bring inflatables into the sea - don't mix alcohol with water sports - and be aware that cold water can be dangerous.

Those are just some of the tips this weekend as the RNLI, Coast Guard and Water Safety Ireland, appeal to people to minimise risks across the Bank Holiday.

Swimmers are urged to check weather conditions before heading out, and never swim alone.

Walkers and hikers should check tides - to make sure they're not cut-off on beaches.

And anyone who spots anybody in difficulty should dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.