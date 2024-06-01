Three projects in the Westport area have been put forward by councillors to the Department for an allocation of Clár funding.

That’s according to cllr Johno O’Malley.

Four projects were to be put forward in the West Mayo Municipal District, which comprises of the Westport and Belmullet electoral areas.

Three were allocated to Westport, and one to Belmullet.

Projects at Louisburgh Men’s Shed, Derrada Community Centre and Lecanvey school have all been put forward for funding.

The Independent cllr has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: