There are 39 seats up for grabs on Galway County Council when voters go to the polls next Friday June 7th.

Tuam, Ballinasloe and Atheny/Oranmore are three electoral areas we will look more closely at this lunchtime.

Siobhan Holliman who is the Editor of the Tuam Herald says election fever is really heating up across Galway.

She has been looking at the race to get elected on to Galway County Council with Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: