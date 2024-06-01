Drivers are being reminded the only way to remove alcohol from the body, is time.

DrinkAware is encouraging people to count their drinks, stop drinking in plenty of time and leave an hour per unit of alcohol before driving in the morning.

It comes after 196 arrests for driving under the influenced were recorded over the May Bank Holiday.

This weekend, mandatory drug testing is also in place for drivers in serious crashes - after new rules were signed into law during the week.

Drinkaware are encouraging road users to act responsibly.