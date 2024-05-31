Mayo University Hospital (MUH) and the Saolta University Health Care Group welcome the announcement of 96 new beds for the hospital.

This ambitious plan will develop adult acute inpatient beds over the course of the next seven years.

The new beds will be provided between 2029 and 2031.

Ann Cosgrove, Interim CEO of the Saolta University Health Care Group said:

“We welcome the commitment to enhancing infrastructure and capacity that we know we badly need in our region.

"This investment will help address the Urgent and Emergency Care pressures and support a regional balance of capacity provision."

Catherine Donohoe, MUH hospital manager also welcomed the announcement adding:

“These new beds will greatly benefit our local communities.

"The development of a ward block is fundamental to address the demands for Mayo University Hospital in providing care for the patients and communities it serves.

"The hospital is working with HSE Estates on a preliminary spatial plan to identify a possible location for the ward block.”