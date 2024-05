Traffic lights have been installed at the dangerous junction in Frenchpark with ESB to connect the lights ASAP over the coming days.

That’s according to local Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane.

She says the junction has been a concern of people’s for decades but nothing was done to rectify the dangers.

Additionally, she says, there is no measure other than traffic lights that can be introduced to make the route safer.

Deputy Kerrane has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: