Mayo County Council are to receive an additional €1,966,500 for regional and local roads.

This has been confirmed today by Mayo Fine Gael Minister Alan Dillon.

The money is to deal specifically with the impact of climate change, which has contributed to deterioration in the surface quality of certain parts of the network over the winter months, according to Minister Dillon.

This funding is an addition to the €36.6 million allocated to Mayo County Council in February, for the protection and renewal of existing regional and local road networks.

Commenting on the allocation, Minister Dillon stated:

“Keeping our road network safe is a priority.

“Climate change, like the prolonged rain we saw this winter and spring, has a damaging impact on our road surfaces which has to be addressed quickly so that it does not lead to further deterioration.

“Through this additional funding Mayo County Council can begin to restore the impacted Regional and Local Road network along with building resilience into the network in an ever-changing environment.”