An Garda Síochána have revealed to councillor Cyril Burke that they have been following a definite line of enquiry in relation to damage caused to some of his election posters.

Gardaí believe that this is relating to a person acting along or possibly assisted by another individual.

They have been aided by CCTV footage from nearby houses and business premises in investigating the damaged posters.

Gardaí say they will be keeping a close eye on the matter in the coming days, in an attempt to apprehend the individuals who they believe are working in a sector related to the construction business.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael cllr Burke said that the issue did not reflect the reception on the doorsteps from Finney Bridge to Craggagh in Balla and all around the Castlebar Municipal District, where he has been visiting over the last two months.

Cllr Burke said:

“In general the people have been most courteous whatever their political views were and I would like to thank them for their time and courtesy on my canvass.

“I have no doubt the one or two individuals who carried out this unlawful damage to all posters and not just mine will be caught if not before June 7th in the following weeks.”