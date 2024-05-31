The former Belmont Hotel in Knock has been offered to provide accommodation for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

This has been confirmed to Midwest News by a spokesperson from the Department of Integration.

A public meeting took place outside the premises on Tuesday evening, organised by Local Election Candidate Paul Lawless, as the community were seeking clarification on what is happening at the privately owned facility after unconfirmed reports at the time that it would be used to house refugees.

Over 200 people attended the meeting.

A spokesperson from the Department told Midwest News:

“The property is currently being assessed as part of the Emergency Refurbishment (Ukraine) Project overseen by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

“The property has been offered to provide accommodation for people fleeing the war in Ukraine.”

The Belmont Hotel functioned as a 65 bedroom facility up until its closure in 2010.