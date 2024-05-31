Roscommon County Council is to see many new faces following this year's local elections, with one third of current councillors stepping down from their seats.

Sinn Fein's only elected councillor in the county Michael Mulligan, along with Independent's Donal Kilduff and Kathleen Shanagher and Fianna Fail's Joe Murphy, John Cummins and Orla Leyden have all opted out of the race.

37 candidates will vye for 18 seats on Roscommon County Council.

There are 3 electoral areas in the county Roscommon, Boyle and Athlone, with a total of 6 seats in each. Each voter has a vote in one Electoral area, in the area that they are resident in.

Richard Canny is the Deputy Editor with the Roscommon Herald and he has been telling Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about some of the potential outcomes following the close of polls next Friday...

A Full list of the Candidates is available below, those in bold represent sitting councillors.

Candidates by LEA

Athlone (6 seats)

Emer Kelly (Ind)

Sam Brooks (SF)

Joe Harney (SF)

Domnick Connolly (FG)

Dominic Naughton (Ind)

James Murray (FF)

John Keogh (FF)

John Naughten (FG)

Tony Ward (Ind)

Laurence Fallon (Ind)

Boyle (6 seats)

Aidan Sampey (FF)

Ali Majid (Ind)

Angela Beirne (SF)

Caoimhin O'Miadh (Ind)

Dympna Daly Finn (FG)

Edmund Shanahan (TIP)

Fayiz Alsani (Aontú)

Leah Cull (SF)

Liam Callaghan (FG)

Micheal Frain (Ind)

Paul Forde (II)

Rory Williams Doyle (SF)

Sajjad Hussain (Ind)

Sean Moylan (FF)

Tom Crosby (Ind)

Valerie Byrne (Ind)

Roscommon (6 seats)

Anthony Waldron (Ind)

Cathal Finnegan (IPP)

Christine McDonagh (SF)

Nigel Dineen (II)

Gareth Scahill (FG)

Justin Slamen (IFP)

Larry Brennan (FF)

Marty McDermott (FF)

Paschal Fitzmaurice (FF)

Paul Hester (GP)

Robert McConn (FG)