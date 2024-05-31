A Status Yellow Blight Warning has been issued by Met Éireann for four counties in the North West.

The warning is in place for Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal.

According to the national forecaster, ‘conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight are expected to develop on Sunday night and early next week’.

There will however be opportunities for spraying today and again tomorrow.

Met Éireann have issued a detailed map of Ireland with the accumulated Effective Blight Hours shown. The severity of blight in each area is displayed by colour.

Areas along the west coast of Mayo, for example, are shaded red which shows a very high blight risk. This is estimated to last for at least 12 hours between yesterday (Thursday May 30) and Monday (June 3).

More details are available in the map below, courtesy of Met Éireann: