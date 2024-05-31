An additional 501 acute hospital in-patient beds are to be put in place across the West and North West region.

The announcement was made this week by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

96 of those beds are to be allocated to Mayo University Hospital, 228 at UHG, 69 at Sligo University Hospital, 20 at Roscommon General and 16 in Portiuncula in Ballinasloe.

Minister Donnelly says a number of those beds have already been put in place at Mayo University Hospital and the investment sees the highest number of new beds being put in place since the mid 20th century.

The Fianna Fail Minister has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...