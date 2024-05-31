Full time workers will face a hike in their PRSI contributions every year for the next 5 years.



An increase of point 7 percent is being planned under the Social Welfare Bill, due to the introduction of Pay Related Jobseekers Benefit, which means if a worker loses their job and signs on the dole, their benefits will be supplemented by increased social welfare payments.



Full-time workers on minimum wage will have to pay an extra 178.55 euro in contribution each year, while a worker on the average wage will see an increase of 335.54 extra.