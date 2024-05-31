St. Attracta’s National School, Charlestown has received a significant accommodation approval under the Additional Accommodation Scheme from the Department of Education.

Minister Dara Calleary has received confirmation from the Department of Education that the school will receive an additional 3x Mainstream Classrooms, 3x SEN Classes, including reconfiguration works to existing classrooms and ancillary accommodation.

Minister Calleary has praised the work of principal Brian McDermott and Monsignor Tommy Johnson Chair of the Board of management.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.