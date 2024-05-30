A search operation by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) was conducted today (Thursday 30th May 2024) in counties Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Dublin and Mayo, as part of an ongoing CAB investigation into targets linked to a Munster-based organised crime group.

This group is involved in laundering the proceeds of organised criminality through the second hand motor trade, real estate purchases, property developments and the purchase of high value goods.

CAB officers were assisted by Gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Detective Unit and Drug Unit and supported by the Emergency Response Unit, the Regional Armed Response Unit, the Dublin Metropolitan Region East District Detective Unit, Clare Gardaí, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

The operation involved 150 personnel conducting searches at twenty locations across the country.

During the course of these operations, €218,000 in cash was seized in addition to 27 vehicles, six Rolex watches, five jet-skis', two rigid inflatable boats and designer goods (Louis Vuitton bags).

Electronic devices and assorted documentation including financial documents were also seized.

A quantity of suspected cocaine was also seized. One person was arrested in connection with this seizure of cocaine and they are currently being detained at a Limerick city Garda Station.

Today's operation marks a significant developments in CAB's ongoing proceeds of crime investigation.