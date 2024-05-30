Irish Rail is proposing new services between Dublin to Galway and Waterford, as well as significant changes to DART and commuter services in the capital.



It is hoping to have a new timetable in place by the end of August.



It's suggesting an hourly train between Dublin Connolly and Belfast.



Irish Rail is asking for opinions on two options to make it happen - allow longer journey times from the North to have more services within the commuter belt, or shorten the journey to Belfast and have less frequent services within the the greater Dublin area.