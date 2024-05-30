Adjustments will be carried out at a notoriously dangerous stretch of road exiting from a community sports field on to the N84 in South Mayo.

Fianna Fail Councillor Damian Ryan has confirmed that work will commence soon at Kilmaine GAA’s pitch.

Cllr. Ryan says the remedial action should start very shortly and will address a serious black spot.

He says the visibility when exiting the GAA Grounds is very minimal and this will go some way to addressing the problem.

Cllr. Ryan has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.